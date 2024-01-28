Lydia Ko of New Zealand celebrates after an eagle on the 17th. Photo / Getty Images.

Leaderboard

-11: Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda (through 18)

-8: Megan Khang (thru 16)

-7: Lucy Li (F), Ayaka Furue (thru 15)

Kiwi Lydia Ko and American Nelly Korda are heading to a playoff in a sensational LPGA finish in Florida.

Ko was on the verge of becoming the youngest LPGA Hall of Fame member as she closed in on her 21st LPGA win in Florida. But American Nelly Korda produced two moments of brilliance to extend the tournament.

Ko ripped her second on the par-5 17th to within a foot of the green to tap in for eagle and take a two-shot lead over Nelly Korda at the Drive On Championship, with two holes to play.

But Korda replied with an eagle of her own on 17, before hitting a birdie on 18 to tie Ko, and send the tournament into a playoff.

It was a remarkable comeback for Ko, who was six-shots behind the leader midway through the round, and then Korda.

The LPGA uses a points system rather than voting to admit Hall of Fame members, and one more tournament victory would do the job for 26-year-old Ko.

