Liverpool's Luis Diaz heads the ball to score his side's first goal during the English Premier League match between Luton Town and Liverpool. Photo / AP

Luis Diaz returned to Liverpool’s squad and scored a late equaliser to rescue Liverpool a point againt Luton, with his father still missing after being kidnapped by a guerrilla group in Colombia.

Diaz had missed Liverpool’s last two games but has trained since Thursday and was selected on the bench by manager Jurgen Klopp for the match at Kenilworth Road.

Both of Diaz’s parents were kidnapped in the small Colombian town of Barrancas last weekend, though his mother was rescued within hours by police. Colombia’s government said Thursday that the guerrilla group National Liberation Army, known as ELN, was responsible for the kidnapping.

“All the signs he gets, as far as I understand, are very positive,” Klopp said about the situation regarding Diaz’s father. “Negotiations are ongoing but still positive and that’s why (Diaz) wanted to be part of the team.”

Luton took the shock lead in the 80th minute after Tahith Chong finished a counter-attack and they held the lead until Diaz headed his first goal in eight matches in the 95th minute.

Diaz lifted had a message for his father on a t-shirt that read 'Freedom for Papa' under his Liverpool shirt.












