Live updates: South Africa v British and Irish Lions, third test

British and Irish Lions' Bundee Aki, center, is tackled during the third rugby union test between South Africa's Springboks and the British and Irish Lions. Photo / AP

12 years after famously kicking the Springboks to a series win over the British and Irish Lions, 37-year-old Morne Steyn did it again with two late penalties to lead the world champions to a 19-16 win in the third and final test.

After losing the first test, the Springboks completed a comeback series victory and needed to come from behind in the decider after trailing 10-6 at halftime.

A Cheslin Kolbe converted try gave the Springboks the lead midway through the second half before the two sides traded penalties to tie the match up as it stood with one minute to play.

It looked like another tied series was on the cards for the Lions after the 2017 series with New Zealand ended with a draw in the decider. But Steyn converted a penalty from in front to give the Springboks the lead before a scrum penalty secured the win for the home side.

