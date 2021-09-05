Live updates: New Zealand Warriors v Gold Coast Titans

Addin Fonua-Blake in possession against the Titans in March. Photosport

Addin Fonua-Blake in possession against the Titans in March. Photosport

Live updates of the NRL clash between the New Zealand Warriors and Gold Coast Titans.

Injuries forced two changes to the Warriors team to face the Titans today.

Chanel Harris-Tavita returns in the halves, with Chad Townsend not considered due to his problematic right shoulder.

Townsend has battled since his mid-season arrival, after being cynically taken out in his first appearance against the Dragons in early July, limited to just five games in his second stint at the Auckland.

Prop Bunty Afoa strained a hamstring in training on Tuesday and has been replaced by Jazz Tevaga in the 17.

There could be further tweaks, with Matt Lodge named in the front row, pending a judicial hearing on Tuesday night, after copping a grade one dangerous contact charge from the Raiders match last Friday.

Peta Hiku will make his 73rd and final Warriors appearance this weekend, before he heads to the North Queensland Cowboys.

WARRIORS v GOLD COAST TITANS

4.00pm (NZT) Sunday, September 5, 2021

Cbus Super Stadium, Robina

WARRIORS

1 Reece Walsh

2 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

3 Peta Hiku

4 Rocco Berry

5 Marcelo Montoya

6 Chanel Harris-Tavita

7 Sean O'Sullivan

8 Addin Fonua-Blake (c)

9 Wayde Egan

10 Matt Lodge

11 Josh Curran

12 Euan Aitken

13 Bayley Sironen

Interchange:

14 Kodi Nikorima

15 Eliesa Katoa

16 Kane Evans

17 Jazz Tevaga

18 Jamayne Taunoa-Brown

20 Adam Pompey

21 Jack Murchie

22 Edward Kosi