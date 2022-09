Sarah Hirini dive passes to Kelly Brazier of New Zealand during the quarter-final win over Ireland. Photosport

New Zealand is still a chance for a double at the Rugby Sevens World Cup once again with both the Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens reaching their respective finals in South Africa.

The Black Ferns Sevens, aiming for a third straight title, will play Australia in the final after beating France in the semis.

The All Blacks Sevens, also looking for a third straight title, will face Fiji.