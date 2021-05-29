Live updates: Champions League final - Manchester City v Chelsea

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, left, heads the ball past Chelsea's Thiago Silva. Photo / AP

Manchester City and Chelsea meet in an all-English final in Porto.

City is looking to win the competition for the first time and is making its debut in the final. It would be a third title, though, for its manager, Pep Guardiola, who won it twice with Barcelona (2009, 2011).

Chelsea is seeking a second Champions League title, after 2012, which is the last time the team was in the final. Thomas Tuchel is the first manager to reach the final with different clubs in successive seasons, having lost with Paris Saint-Germain last year.

The match was moved to Porto from Istanbul because of travel restrictions during the pandemic.

The teams:

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola selected a team without either of his holding midfielders, Rodri or Fernandinho, for the Champions League final against Chelsea on Saturday.

Ilkay Gundogan, City's top scorer this season, looked set to drop into a deeper position in midfield in a surprise move, with Raheem Sterling picked as an extra attacking player.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was preferred to Joao Cancelo at left back.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel picked Kai Havertz in his three-man attack ahead of U.S. international Christian Pulisic.

Center midfielder N'Golo Kante has shaken off his latest hamstring injury to start.