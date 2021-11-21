Live updates: Black Caps v India, third T20

Rohit Sharma of India plays a shot during the second T20 against New Zealand. Photo / Getty

Rohit Sharma of India plays a shot during the second T20 against New Zealand. Photo / Getty

All the action from the third Twenty20 international between the Black Caps and India at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

‌

Black Caps captain Tim Southee has admitted the team's hectic schedule impacted the side's ability to train and better adapt to trying conditions in India after they suffered a T20 series loss.

For the second game in succession, India successfully chased down a Black Caps total with overs to spare and despite a strong spell from the Black Caps captain, the side's other bowlers seemed to struggle with the heavy dew at the ground.

While Southee denied the dew had affected the bowlers, he did admit they had not had a chance to replicate any expected conditions in training due to the side's packed schedule.

"There was heavy dew throughout the whole night, there was dew already in the warmups. It played a factor for both sides, it did get a little bit worse as the game went on but we knew it was going to be the case; I just don't think we adapted to the surface as well as we could have.

"It's tough, you can obviously train with a wet ball. We haven't had a lot of training with the nature of this series being so close together, it's just: play, travel day, play, travel day, play again.

"So there's not a lot of training so I think the guys just have to find a way."

Despite already conceding the series to India, Southee says his side still have everything to play for in their third encounter on Monday.

"The guys have got one last push, there's a number of guys going home after this next game so hopefully we can finish the tour on a high.

"It's another opportunity to represent your country, so I don't think you need any extra motivation to get yourself up."