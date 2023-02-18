Black Caps captain Tim Southee took two wickets in England's first innings. Photo / Photosport

Live updates from day three of the first test between the Black Caps and England

Day two recap

By Kris Shannon

Both qualities were on display as the 32-year-old compiled a new high score of 138 during day two of the opening test, first keeping the Black Caps in the fight before landing a few solid blows of his own.

Blundell’s fourth test century in waning sunshine lifted New Zealand within 19 runs of first-innings parity at Bay Oval. A good night then became even better as debutants Blair Tickner and Scott Kuggeleijn struck under lights to leave a once-dominant England on 79-2 at stumps.

With the Black Caps earlier slipping to 83-5 in response to 325-9, the tourists had been sniffing an opportunity to wrap up their opponents’ innings as quickly as they curtailed their own.

But after Devon Conway provided the early resistance with 77 and Blundell later built on that platform with a perfectly paced knock, the hosts gave themselves a chance of becoming the rare side to deny Brendon McCullum’s men.

If the Black Caps do prevent their former captain from earning a 10th win in 11 tests as coach, much will be owed to their wicketkeeper capping a magnificent 12 months with the bat.

Since the start of the first test against South Africa a year ago today, Blundell has averaged 69.9 from 13 innings, adding a second hundred to accompany six 50s in that span.

In the first 24 innings of his test career, Blundell appeared a worthy successor to BJ Watling, accumulating an average of 31.6 and sharing in several battling stands down the order.

His worthiness is now in no doubt.