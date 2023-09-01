England's Luke Wood celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Devon Conway. Photo / Getty

The Black Caps have been set a total of 198 for victory in the second Twenty20 against England in Manchester.

Johnny Bairstow put on a clinic for the hosts with the bat, blistering 86 not out off just 60 balls.

Ish Sodhi picked up two wickets but was taken for 44 runs off is four overs for the Black Caps. Adam Milne was the most economical, conceding just 5.75 runs per over off his four, despite not picking up a wicket.

New Zealand are looking to bounce back after the hosts dominated the opening match in Durham.



