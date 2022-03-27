Chris Wood in action during the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Photosport

Live updates of the Oceania Football World Cup qualifying semifinal between New Zealand and Tahiti.

‌

The All Whites look to make it one step closer to their third World Cup appearance and first since 2010. A semifinal win will set up a clash against the Solomon Islands who defeated Papua New Guinea 3-2 in the earlier semi, to decide the Oceania qualifying tournament winner.

The Oceania qualifying winner will take on the fourth-best team out of Concacaf qualifying which at the moment looks to be between second-placed USA (22 points), Mexico (22), Costa Rica (19) and Panama (18) with two games to play.