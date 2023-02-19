The Black Caps return to the crease with a lot of work to do. Photo / Photosport

Follow the action from day four of the first test between the Black Caps and England

Day three recap

By Kris Shannon

The sun has set on New Zealand’s chances in the first test, losing five quick wickets tonight to turn an improbable chase into mission impossible.

The Black Caps required a record score of 394 when they began the fourth innings in the day-three dusk, the likelihood of upsetting England dependent on a 23-over examination in the third session of the day-night test.

In the space of half an hour under the bright glare of the Bay Oval floodlights, the hosts’ timid top order wilted.

Facing one of the greats of the modern game hardly helped, with Stuart Broad at times unplayable while rocking the stumps of Devon Conway, Kane Williamson and Tom Latham in the space of 13 deadly deliveries.

But the Black Caps weren’t unlucky; on the opening day they similarly lost 3-31 while facing the well-known challenge of a pink ball under lights, and earlier on day three had let slip an opportunity to dismiss England and begin their chase in daylights hours.

But after shipping 139 runs to batsmen 7-11, as the tourists eventually reached 374 in the second innings, New Zealand allowed their opposition to dictate terms.

