Live Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa updates: Chiefs v Crusaders

Sky Sport's Breakdown on the All Blacks abroad. Video / Sky Sport

All the action between the Chiefs and Crusaders.

‌

All Blacks midfielder Jack Goodhue has been ruled out of the 2021 rugby season after suffering a serious knee injury.

Goodhue was helped from the field with an injury to his left knee in the 21st minute of the Crusaders' golden-point win over the Hurricanes on Sunday.

The Crusaders confirmed this morning that Goodhue ruptured an ACL.

"He will require surgery, and is not expected to be available for any further rugby in 2021," the Crusaders said in a statement.

Coach Scott Robertson says the anterior cruciate ligament injury to Goodhue is a tough blow.

"He got caught in one of those positions you do in rugby now and again, full flight. We're gutted for him [but] he's been through this before and come back in great condition, we've got a great group of medical staff that will help him get back to his best," he says.

Robertson adds there was also damage to Goodhue's MCL and PCL.

He confirmed utility back Braydon Ennor, who is out with a similar knee injury, is set to play club rugby for the next two weeks, but is unlikely to feature in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

"That game against the Brumbies, our first transtasman game, we're pitching for him," Robertson says.

Goodhue started in five tests in 2020 and has been a regular in the All Blacks squad after making his debut in 2017. His injury is another blow for the All Blacks' 2021 campaign with captain Sam Cane and fellow loose forward Ardie Savea also suffering serious injuries in recent weeks.