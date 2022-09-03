Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Live rugby updates: Wallabies v South Africa

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Eben Etzebeth of the Springboks and Darcy Swain of the Wallabies compete for the ball in the lineout. Photo / Getty

Eben Etzebeth of the Springboks and Darcy Swain of the Wallabies compete for the ball in the lineout. Photo / Getty

Follow all the action from the second test between Australia and South Africa from Allianz Stadium in Sydney.