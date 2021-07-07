Live rugby updates: British and Irish Lions v Sharks

The Lions take on the Sharks. Photo / AP

The British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa was in danger of unraveling Wednesday as the Lions confirmed a COVID-19 case among their management team barely an hour after the Springboks canceled their second warmup test against Georgia because of virus outbreaks in both those squads.

The developments underlined fears raised months ago that the Lions tour would coincide with a winter surge in coronavirus infections in South Africa, which is Africa's worst-affected country. The Johannesburg region where the Lions and Springboks are currently based for the first half of the tour has been especially hard-hit by the new wave of cases.

One Lions tour game this weekend against the Bulls in Pretoria had already been postponed because of yet another outbreak, this one in the Bulls team. Now, the Lions' game on Wednesday night against the Sharks in Johannesburg was in doubt after the Lions' positive test was announced less than five hours before the match was set to kick off.

The Lions didn't identify the staff member who tested positive. But the result meant two players and two other staff members — all deemed close contacts — were also being isolated at the team hotel in Johannesburg, where the Lions have been based since arriving in the country at the start of last week.

The Lions have only played one of the eight games on their tour schedule, which includes a three-test series against the world champion Springboks at the end of the tour.

Wednesday night's game against South African domestic team the Sharks might still go ahead, the Lions said, depending on the results of a new batch of tests. The kickoff was delayed by an hour to give the Lions time to get those results and analyze them.

"We have followed all necessary precautions since the start of the tour which included regular testing and rigorous COVID-19 counter measure planning and protocols," said Lions managing director Ben Calveley. "Our priority is to ensure the health and safety of the entire touring party, which is why we quickly isolated the players and staff upon receiving the news of the positive result.

"Everyone has subsequently been lateral flow and PCR tested," he continued. "The Medical Advisory Group await the results of the PCR testing in order to make a decision on tonight's game."

Shortly before the Lions' announcement, the Springboks said they had canceled their second test against Georgia scheduled for Friday night, also in Johannesburg, after at least a dozen positive virus tests among Springboks players and staff since Monday. They included head coach Jacques Nienaber.

Georgia also had six positive tests in its camp, confirming outbreaks in both teams after they played the first test last Friday in Pretoria.

A third Lions game next Wednesday was also in question.

South Africa A and the British and Irish Lions are due to play in Cape Town next week but it's unclear if that will go ahead. It will depend on the extent of the outbreaks in both the Lions and the Springboks squads. Players for the South Africa A team will be taken from the larger Springboks squad, which is now in isolation in its team hotel.

Anyone who has tested positive or deemed to be a close contact of someone who has tested positive must isolate and is not allowed to travel for at least 10 days, according to South African government guidelines.

That meant that both South Africa and the Lions may have to leave players and coaching staff behind in Johannesburg when the tour moves to Cape Town next week.

"The enlarged Springbok squad's travel plans are now being reviewed to comply with COVID-19 protocols," SA Rugby said.