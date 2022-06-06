Kendra Cocksedge in action. Photo / Getty

Follow our live blog for all the updates as the Black Ferns take on Australia in Tauranga.

‌

There is one thing Wayne Smith wants to see from the Black Ferns as they begin a new era tomorrow - "lots of mistakes".

Smith will be overseeing the side for first time when they take on Australia in Tauranga tomorrow afternoon, their first match on home soil in three years.

The game will open the Pacific Four Series - also featuring the United States and Canada - and kick off the Black Ferns' preparations for this year's home World Cup.

It will also mark the start of a new cycle for the team, the previous having ended in acrimony, and Smith hopes with it will come a new style of "exhilarating rugby".

That style has been welcomed by the players - veteran Kendra Cocksedge said the Black Ferns were in the past too over-structured - and it's one that will take some time to develop.

Which is why, when asked what he will be looking for tomorrow, Smith had a surprising but understandable answer.

"Lots of mistakes - and I'm serious about that," the coach said. "If we're not seeing mistakes we're not playing the game that we've been training.

"I don't expect it to all go really well but I expect to see us being inventive, being adventurous, having the courage to play the game that we want."

That directive has excited a squad featuring a number of new faces, with seven debutants named to take on Australia.

Cocksedge, who will play her 58th test to become the Black Ferns' most-capped player, has been particularly impressed with the approach installed by a new coaching group headlined by Smith and Graham Henry.

After a dismal northern tour was followed by cultural concerns and a review that led to the resignation of previous coach Glenn Moore, Cocksedge was eager for a fresh start.

"We flushed all of that last year - we're in a new year, we've got new focuses, got a new coaching group, a new bunch of girls, and it's important for us to move forward from that," the halfback said.

"We're playing a different style of footy and the culture off the field is connecting really well - the end-of-year tour and what we've gone through is put on the back now.

"The style of rugby that we're trying to play is really exciting. I think in the past we were probably a little bit over-structured, so Smithy's giving us that freedom to be able to be quick and expansive."