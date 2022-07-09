Aaron Smith clears the ball during the first test at Eden Park. Photo / Getty

Aaron Smith clears the ball during the first test at Eden Park. Photo / Getty

Follow all the action from the second test between the All Blacks and Ireland from Forstyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

‌

Scott Barrett's brief turn as a blindside flanker is over and he will return to lock in the All Blacks team that will face Ireland in Saturday's second test at Dunedin.

Barrett's positional shift again is partly necessitated by injury. Veteran lock Sam Whitelock has been diagnosed with a delayed onset concussion and Barrett takes his place in the second row where he will partner Brodie Retallick.

Barrett was moved from lock to flanker for the first test in the absence of incumbent Akira Ioane who was injured. Blues flanker Dalton Papalii has been elevated from the bench to start on the blindside on Saturday in the only personnel change to the team which won the first test 42-19 last weekend.

Head coach Ian Foster has named an unchanged backline, resisting the temptation to recall center David Havili and winger Will Jordan who both missed the first test after contracting Covid-19. Jordan is named on the bench but Havili has missed out on the match-day 23.

Foster has named two uncapped players on the bench, prop Aidan Ross and halfback Folau Fakatava. Highlanders halfback Fakatava now is in line to make his test debut at his home stadium.

Patrick Tuipulotu also is named on the bench to address the All Blacks' depleted second row stocks. With Whitelock out, the All Blacks also have lost Tupou Vaa'i to Covid-19. Tuipulotu, who has played 41 matches for the All Blacks, recently returned to New Zealand after spending six months in Japan.

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Quinn Tupaea, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (c), Dalton Papalii, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Codie Taylor, George Bower.

Reserves: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Aidan Ross, Angus Ta'avao, Patrick Tuipulotu, Pita Gus Sowakula, Folau Fakatava, Richie Mo'unga, Will Jordan.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton (c), Jamison Gibson-Park; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O'Mahony, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter.

Reserves: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Bundee Aki.