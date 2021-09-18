Live rugby updates: All Blacks v Argentina, Rugby Championship

Captain Ardie Savea returns after missing last week's match to lead a much-changed All Blacks lineup at Suncorp Stadium. Video / All Blacks

All the action between the All Blacks and Argentina in the Rugby Championship.

All you need to know ahead of the All Blacks' clash against Argentina at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on Saturday, 18 September, kick-off at 10.05pm:

First five-eighth Beauden Barrett will start on the bench for the unbeaten All Blacks in Saturday's second Rugby Championship test against Argentina in Brisbane, handing the No 10 jersey to regular fullback Damian McKenzie.

Barrett has had a slight calf muscle twinge since last weekend's 39-0 win over the Pumas and coach Ian Foster has chosen to spare his only specialist first-five ahead of an anticipated clash with the world champion Springboks.

Captain Ardie Savea returns after missing last week's match to lead a much-changed All Blacks lineup at Suncorp Stadium. There are 11 changes to the starting lineup that took a bonus point from a five tries to nil win in last weekend's match.

Foster has decided to rest as many of his frontline players as possible to ensure they are fresh for clashes with South Africa over successive weekends which will decide the Rugby Championship.

The Springboks play the Wallabies in the first match in Saturday's doubleheader, having lost to Australia last weekend.

The All Blacks will field an entirely new starting forward pack, including Savea on the openside flank. Veteran loosehead prop Joe Moody will start a test for the first time this season after recovering from a foot injury and coming off the bench last weekend. He combines with hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho and prop Tyrel Lomax in a new front row.

Tupou Vaa'i and Patrick Tuipulotu will combine in the second row while Savea, who missed last week's match with a head injury, joins Ethan Blackadder and Hoskins Sotutu in the second row.

TJ Perenara is retained at No 9, partnering McKenzie in the halves. Quinn Tupaea and Rieko Ioane will combine in midfield while Jordie Barrett remains at fullback, rejoined in the back three by wingers Will Jordan and George Bridge.

Scotland-born halfback Finlay Christie has been named on the bench alongside Barrett and hooker Codie Taylor, who also returns from a minor head injury.

"With five tests in a row and a six-day turnaround between these two Argentinian tests we were always going to make some selection changes," Foster said. "Five tests in a row demanded that.

"But the good thing is that we have a group that has been focusing on the same opposition for the last two weeks, so our preparation time hasn't been compromised. We are expecting a huge response from Argentina and we have to make sure we are prepared for that because we know what a wounded beast is like."

The Pumas made eight changes — two positional — in the starting XV, including a new first-five, centres and wing.

The No 10 is Santiago Carreras and the centers are Santiago Chocobares, making his first start, and Lucio Cinti, a Tokyo Olympics sevens medalist. Nicolas Sanchez sprained his left ankle in his Pumas-record 90th appearance, Jeronimo de la Fuente tore his left thigh adductor, and Matias Moroni was dropped to the reserves.

Santiago Cordero was moved from the left wing to the right and Emiliano Boffelli brought in for Bautista Delguy.

Pablo Matera was moved to No 8 after Rodrigo Bruni hurt his shoulder, flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez Samso brought off the bench to make his first test start, and Tomas Lavanini swapped in for Guido Petti.

"Some changes are required and others are combinations of players that we wanted to see," coach Mario Ledesma said. "We wanted to see Santiago Carreras starting and we wanted to see the Cinti-Chocobares duo, the same as Lavanini-Alemanno (at lock). We have to find the balance between testing players and bringing the game plan we want to the pitch."

Squads

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Quinn Tupaea, George Bridge, Damian McKenzie, TJ Perenara; Hoskins Sotutu, Ardie Savea (captain), Ethan Blackadder, Tupou Vaa'i, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Joe Moody.

Reserves: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Ofa Tuungafasi, Scott Barrett, Luke Jacobson, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Braydon Ennor.

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia, Santiago Cordero, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocabores, Emiliano Boffelli, Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez Samso, Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno, Santiago Medrano, Julian Montoya (captain), Facundo Gigena.

Reserves: Santiago Socino, Carlos Muzzio, Enrique Pieretto, Guido Petti, Tomas Lezana, Gonzalo Garcia, Domingo Miotti, Matias Moroni.

Last five tests

2018: Argentina 17, All Blacks 35, Buenos Aires

2019: Argentina 16, All Blacks 20, Buenos Aires

2020: All Blacks 15, Argentina 25, Sydney

2020: All Blacks 38, Argentina 0, Sydney

2021: All Blacks 39, Argentina 0, Gold Coast

Odds

All Blacks: $1.03

Argentina: $12

Points start: -26.5 All Blacks

Weather

Clear, fine and warm weather is predicted for Brisbane on Saturday evening with zero chance of rain.

How to catch the action

The Herald will provide live updates. You can catch live commentary of the match on Newstalk ZB, Gold AM and iHeartRadio.

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 9.20pm. If you want to watch the match online, you can stream the game live via Sky Sport Now.