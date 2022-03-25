Super Rugby Pacific, the White Ferns and the ANZ Premiership are all in action this weekend as Newstalk ZB's Kate Wells and Elliott Smith preview what's to come. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

All the action as the Warriors take on the Tigers in the NRL.

The Warriors' joy at finally returning to New Zealand will be tempered by the loss of Euan Aitken, who has been released from the final year of his contract.

The 26-year-old said his decision to request a release was due to his need to remain living in Australia for family reasons when the Warriors are due to return home on a full-time basis next season.

Aitken, a long-time centre, has started and played 80 minutes at second row in each of the Warriors' first two games this season, losses to the Dragons and Titans.

He was signed to a three-year deal through to the end of 2023 but the Warriors allowed him permission to leave early and he was now able to negotiate with rival NRL clubs. His departure will be somewhat offset by the signing of Parramatta Eels star Marata Niukore on a four-year deal from 2023.

Aitken expressed his gratitude to coach Nathan Brown and the Warriors for granting his request.

"The club was really good about it when we approached them," Aitken told the Daily Telegraph.

"Brownie has always shown great care for his players and I am grateful that they understood my situation.

"I really haven't got a clue where I may end up next year but my focus is playing some good footy in the next month or so and hopefully things sort themselves out quickly."

Aitken has been named in the second row to take on the Tigers tonight, a game in which the Warriors are hoping to clean up the mistakes that plagued them last week.

"The clear message for us was that [the coaches] are not going to cop the silly errors or silly things, like for myself kicking the ball early, giving away possession," said Warriors fullback Reece Walsh.

"We're first grade players and even though we're young, we're playing in the best comp in the world and we're not going to get away with doing silly stuff like that anymore.

"We need to be better, this is our job and this is what we do for a living. So we need to start catching those balls, putting ourselves in better positions and just respecting first grade a bit more than what we have."

Wests Tigers v Warriors

8pm tonight, Sydney

Tigers: Daine Laurie, David Nofoaluma, Oliver Gildart, Starford To'a, Ken Maumalo, Jock Madden, Luke Brooks, James Tamou, Jacob Liddle, Stefano Utoikamanu, Luke Garner, Luciano Leilua, Joe Ofahengaue.

Interchange (from): Tyrone Peachey, Alex Twal, Zane Musgrove, Jake Simpkin, Thomas Mikaele, Alex Seyfarth.

Warriors: Reece Walsh, Adam Pompey, Jesse Arthars, Rocco Berry, Marcelo Montoya, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Kodi Nikorima, Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Matt Lodge, Euan Aitken, Eliesa Katoa, Josh Curran.

Interchange (from): Jazz Tevaga, Bunty Afoa, Aaron Pene, Bayley Sironen, Jack Murchie, Ben Murdoch-Masila.