Reece Walsh in action for the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Follow the action as the Warriors take on the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

‌

By Michael Burgess

When Euan Aitken was recruited by the Warriors ahead of the 2021 season, he was brought in as a senior centre, after 121 games for St George-Illawarra.

It was a logical move - as the club lacked depth in that position - but hasn't worked out as expected, with Aitken spending most of his time in the pack.

On Saturday Aitken, who has only played eight of his 31 Warriors matches at centre, will return to his preferred position for the first time since July last year.

He was initially moved to the second row to cover some injuries, which made sense on an short term basis, before the shift seemed to become permanent this year.

It was a brave call by coach Nathan Brown but also risky, as Adam Pompey (34 NRL games at the start of this season) and Jesse Arthars (29 matches) were the most experienced of the other options available, alongside rookies Rocco Berry and Viliami Valea.

Aitken has mostly performed well in the forwards, with his industrious approach but the opportunity cost of the change has been considerable.

The Warriors have had defensive issues all season – only the Gold Coast Titans have conceded more points – and have been particularly vulnerable on the edge, with centre arguably the hardest defensive position in the sport.

When Stacey Jones assumed the interim head coach role, he always planned to restore Aitken to the backs and selected him there for the homecoming match against the West Tigers on July 3.

Some late withdrawals curtailed that plan, but Aitken's switch will finally happen against South Sydney on Saturday.

"I've been wanting to put him back there and just [solidify] our defence," said Jones, who explained that the return of second rowers Jack Murchie and Bailey Sironen from injury had offered the opportunity.

For his part Aitken, 27, is looking forward to more space and time, one spot closer to the flank.

"It's probably the one on one attacking opportunities that you get in the centres," said Aitken, when asked what he has missed the most about playing out wide. "I'm a pretty strong ball runner and I like to beat my defender so I'm excited to get a few more opportunities."

Despite spending the entire season in the forwards, Aitken has maintained his pace. He tried to bulk up in pre-season but couldn't keep the extra weight on: "It's hard to maintain when you are making over 40 tackles."

Aitken, who is moving to the Redcliffe Dolphins next season, remains confident the Warriors are on the right track, despite two wins in their last 12 games.

"As a team we are sticking together quite well – there's a decent culture here," said Aitken. "I feel like we are heading in the right direction, especially in the last three weeks since that Tigers win. We have shown good glimpses of having a strong team but we just can't put it together over 80 minutes yet, not through lack of trying just errors in fatigue or a little bit of game smarts."

With their playoff hopes buried weeks ago, Aitken hopes pride and a sense of fun – "the reason we play football is because we enjoy it" – can keep confidence and motivation levels high, along with the desire to hear their victory song again.

"I'm always trying to win," said Aitken. "That is the number one achievement. I'd like to finish the year playing some good football and if we can get some wins it definitely makes things a bit more enjoyable."

The Warriors have a dreadful recent record against the Rabbitohs. They have lost 12 of the last 13 encounters dating back to 2013, with their only win coming on the opening weekend of the 2018 season in Perth.