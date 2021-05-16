Live NRL updates: New Zealand Warriors v Parramatta Eels

Warriors recruit Ben Murdoch-Masila returns to side after a concussion. Video / Supplied

All the action as the Warriors take on the Eels in the NRL.

The Warriors will get a welcome experience boost in the backline this weekend, with veteran centre Euan Aitken confirming his return from injury.

Aitken was one of the club's major signings this season, after spending six seasons with the St George Illawarra Dragons, but has been limited to one match due to an ankle injury.

The 25-year-old suffered a high ankle sprain, otherwise known as syndesmosis, in the Warriors' opening-round win over the Gold Coast Titans. Aitken tore three ligaments and required surgery to repair them.

As a result, he had to wear a cast and move around on crutches for several weeks before beginning his rehabilitation. He was named in the extended reserves ahead of last weekend's loss to the Manly Sea Eagles, but admitted he was never really in line to return and was only kept in the squad due to the shortage of outside backs.

"I could have played if I really was needed to, but I would have been nowhere near 100 per cent," he said.

However, after eight weeks on the sidelines, Aitken confirmed he would be a late inclusion in the starting 13 for the Warriors' match against the Parramatta Eels in Brisbane on Sunday.

"I'm going to play in the centres this weekend, and I'm really keen to get back out there," Aitken said.

Rookie winger Edward Kosi will make way, which will likely see either Adam Pompey or Rocco Berry push out onto the wing in his place after originally being named in the centres.

"Kosi's in the development [squad] so he's going to miss out, but been playing some good footy so needs to keeps his head up, but I'm looking forward to get back out there.

"It will be a tough game against the Eels. We have to bring the fire against them. They've been running red hot and we going to try to stop them in their tracks."

The Warriors will meet the second-placed Eels at the neutral venue of Suncorp Stadium on Sunday as part of the annual NRL Magic Round, where all eight games of the round are played at the Brisbane ground.

While there have been some concerns raised in the past over all eight games being played on the same ground and that the games later in the weekend might have to deal with a mediocre playing surface, the conditions have largely held up during Magic Rounds in the past and Aitken said he had no worries about returning from his ankle injury this weekend.

"That's the least of my worries at the moment," Aitken said.

"I'm just worried about getting on the field, doing my job and having a good first stint back from injury."