Live NRL updates: New Zealand Warriors v North Queensland Cowboys

Warriors lock Jazz Tevaga joins us in the studio ahead of the Warriors game against the Cowboys this Saturday. Video / NZ Herald

Reece Walsh has continued his swift ascension at the Warriors, named to start at fullback in their NRL match against the Cowboys on Friday.

The teenage star has played at the back on three occasions this season, but never in the number one jersey.

Against the Melbourne Storm and Wests Tigers he made a late pre-kick-off switch with captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, while in the round nine clash with the Manly Sea Eagles he came off the bench just before halftime.

But after his remarkable performance against in the 30-26 win over the Tigers last Friday - where he set up three tries, scored one himself and assisted on four linebreaks - coach Nathan Brown has dispensed with the subterfuge, with the former Bronco listed to start at fullback.

It means that Tuivasa-Sheck will start on the wing, named on the flank for the first time in his 105-game Warriors career.

It's a position he specialised in during the early goings of his NRL career with the Sydney Roosters.

It's an unusual sight, but Walsh's impact has been hard to ignore, with three tries, seven try assists and six line breaks from five appearances.

For the first time this season Brown has been able to select the same 17 players across consecutive weeks, with only a couple of positional tweaks.

Along with the Walsh-Tuivasa-Sheck swap, versatile forward Jack Murchie comes into the starting team with Ben Murdoch-Masila moving to the bench.

Young centre Rocco Berry features on the extended bench, after a week's absence due to a head knock.

The Warriors beat the Cowboys 24-20 on May 2, hanging on despite an impressive second half comeback by the North Queensland side.