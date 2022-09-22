SportLive football updates: All Whites v AustraliaNZ Herald22 Sep, 2022 09:45 AMQuick ReadSaveshareShare this articlefacebookcopy linktwitterlinkedinredditemailChris Wood looks to connect with a free kick against Australia. Photo / photosport.nzChris Wood looks to connect with a free kick against Australia. Photo / photosport.nzFollow all the action from the football international between the All Whites and Australia in Brisbane.SaveshareShare this articlefacebookcopy linktwitterlinkedinredditemail