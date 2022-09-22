Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Live football updates: All Whites v Australia

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Chris Wood looks to connect with a free kick against Australia. Photo / photosport.nz

Chris Wood looks to connect with a free kick against Australia. Photo / photosport.nz

Follow all the action from the football international between the All Whites and Australia in Brisbane.