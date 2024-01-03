Follow the action as Luke Littler and Luke Humphries go head-to-head for the World Championship title.

The year has started with an unlikely run to stardom for Luke Littler, who has the opportunity to clinch a world championship title at just 16 years old.

Littler, who qualified for his place in the world championship draw following his performance on the PDC development tour, wasted no time in announcing himself as he dispatched veteran Christian Kist 3-0 in the first round.

It was a sign of things to come, as he eliminated the likes of 2023 UK Open champion Andrew Gilding (4-1), multiple-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld (4-1) and 2018 world champion Rob Cross (6-2) to book his place in the final. Through his six matches en route to the final, Littler has outscored his opponents 25 sets to six.

Standing in the way of ‘Luke the Nuke’ and a famous win is world No 3 ‘Cool Hand’ Luke Humphries, who will look to play spoiler and clinch his maiden world title.

Humphries, 28, had a bye through the first round of the tournament, but faced some stiff competition on his way into the final, with a 4-3 win over Ricardo Pietreczko (world No 39), a win over world No 14 Joe Cullen by the same score line, before a statement performance over world no 11 Dave Chisnall in the quarter-finals (5-1).

Following that up with a whitewash over Scott Williams in the semifinal, Humphries comes into the match in fine form and as the favourite with bookmakers.

It shapes up as a high-scoring encounter, with both players averaging higher than 100 points per visit to the oche in their last two matches.