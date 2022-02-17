Rosemary Mair in action. Photo / Photosport

All the cricket action between the White Ferns and India.

‌

Second ODI report:

The White Ferns claimed a three-wicket win over India in the second of five one-day cricket internationals in Queenstown today.

India batted first and posted 270 for six, with New Zealand's Sophie Devine taking two wickets.

The Kiwi women wobbled somewhat to start their innings, sitting on 55 for three at one point, but were then buoyed by a 128-run partnership between Maddy Green and Amelia Kerr.

It turned into a tight finish but the Ferns whacked 13 runs off the final five balls to finish with 273 for seven to win by three wickets with an over to spare.

Kerr was unbeaten on 119 – the second ODI century of her career.

"That one was pretty special today after losing a few wickets and having a great partnership with Maddy," Kerr said.

"And to do it under a bit of pressure against quality Indian bowling attack, I'm just very grateful and happy we got the win."

Despite the shaky start, Kerr said she backed herself and her teammates to chase down the target set by India.

"I think the good thing was we got off to a bit of a flier, so there was not run rate pressure. Maddy and I knew we just had to rebuild and keep some wickets in hand and that by playing good cricket shots we were going to score at a good rate naturally.

"I guess you could say we timed it perfectly."

Finishing her innings alongside her older sister Jess was the icing on the cake for Kerr, who was named the player of the match.

"It was nice to get the win and nice to finish it off with Jess out there."

Amy Satterthwaite, who took over captaincy duties from Devine for this match, admitted the performance was far from perfect, but she took comfort in the fact that the team was able to respond under pressure and get the win.

"More than we would've liked, I think our fielding was probably sub par for us and dropped a few chances. But I think both teams can probably say that. We'll be doing a bit of work on that over the next wee while.

"But look, I think we backed our batters to get that score and I think in a way it was a really good test for us, and probably a challenge that we needed as a group."

The Ferns lead the series 2-0 heading into the third of five clashes on Friday.