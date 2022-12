Sport | Cricket Live cricket updates: White Ferns v Bangladesh - second ODI NZ Herald 14 Dec, 2022 02:05 AM Quick Read Save share Suzie Bates led the way with the bat for the White Ferns in the first ODI. Photo / photosport.nz

Suzie Bates led the way with the bat for the White Ferns in the first ODI. Photo / photosport.nz