Live cricket updates: White Ferns v Australia, first Twenty20 international

The White Ferns and Australia meet in three Twenty20 internationals. Photo / Photosport

All the action from the first Twenty20 international between the White Ferns and Australia.

‌

The White Ferns take on the number one ranked Australian side in three T20s, which are all double-headers played alongside the Black Caps, starting at Seddon Park today.

The two sides last clashed in a three match series in Australia last September with the hosts winning 2-1. The White Ferns are looking to bounce back after suffering a 3-0 series defeat to England earlier this month.

New Zealand have won just one of their last seven T20s with three of those defeats coming against Australia.

The season then concludes with three ODIs at Bay Oval in Tauranga, where the coveted Rose Bowl is up for grabs.

White Ferns coach Bob Carter said the tour represented a great opportunity.

"We're up for the challenge against Australia," he said.

"To be the best, you have to beat the best and we know we're going to have to be at the very top of our game."

Carter said both newcomers Brooke Halliday and Fran Jonas deserved to be retained for Australia.

"Brooke and Fran have come in and impressed everyone," he said.

"Brooke's performances first-up against England showed she's got what it takes and we're excited to give her more opportunities at this level.

"Fran has fitted in extremely well and shown a real willingness to learn and grow as a cricketer - her youthful exuberance is infectious."

White Ferns T20 Squad

Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Frankie Mackay, Katey Martin, Thamsyn Newton, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite