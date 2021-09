Pakistan captain Babar Azam and New Zealand captain Tom Latham. Photo / Photosport

The Black Caps' first ODI against Pakistan has been delayed.

The first of three clashes was meant to begin at 9.30pm, but the toss has been delayed, with the players told to stay inside their rooms and fans not allowed into the ground at Rawalpindi.

The series is set to be New Zealand's first in Pakistan since 2003, with five Twenty20s planned to follow the three one-day matches.

So we obviously have at least a significant delay - at worst - the whole thing's in jeopardy. The players have been told to stay in their rooms, fans aren't being allowed in, and the camera crew are milling about idly.



Tour suddenly feels very vulnerable. #PakvsNZ https://t.co/lVnUbK49jR — Danyal Rasool (@Danny61000) September 17, 2021

