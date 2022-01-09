Live cricket updates: Black Caps v Bangladesh, second test, day two

Brilliant Black Caps dominate day one of second test against Bangladesh. Video / Spark Sport

All the action from day two of the second test between the Black Caps and Bangladesh.

Day one report:

That's more like it.

Four days after being stunned by Bangladesh in the first test, the Black Caps have ensured there will be no such humiliation in the second, bludgeoning the visitors on day one of the second test at Hagley Oval.

Their skipper led the way on his home ground, with Tom Latham bringing up his first 50 as captain, then 100 and 150, before ending the day unbeaten on 186 as the Black Caps mounted a monstrous 349-1.

It was Latham's 12th test century, moving into a tie for fourth all-time for New Zealand alongside Brendon McCullum and John Wright, with whom he now shares the record for most centuries by a Kiwi opener.

In one day, Latham scored more runs than his entire team managed in the second innings of the first test, and when Bangladesh claimed the wicket they hoped would spark a surge, Latham was greeted by a man destined to join him in the record books, with Devon Conway ending the day one run away from his third century in just five tests.

It would have been a brilliant effort in any situation, but even more so in these circumstances, after the Black Caps lost the toss – their eighth toss loss in a row – and were inserted on a green wicket in Christchurch, a decision that proved catastrophic for Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque.

Sometimes the grass can be deceiving in New Zealand, but there's always something on offer with the new ball on day one at Hagley - coming into this test, the highest first-innings opening partnership compiled in eight tests had been 37.

And yet, Latham and Will Young combined for 148 for the first wicket, before Latham and Conway added an unbroken 201 for the second to sink Bangladesh's mood from sunny to sullen.

It would take something far more miraculous than the scenes at the Mount for the visitors to triumph in this test, and they had their seam bowlers – and occasionally their fielders - to blame for their struggles on day one.

Having achieved great success by pitching the ball up and bowling at the stumps at the Mount, Bangladesh's strategy didn't fire at Hagley on a wicket that demanded more swing and guile. The bowlers were guilty of bowling too full or too wide, and on the rare occasion they did get it right, were left down by poor fielding, rotten luck, or both.

Ebadot Hossain's six-wicket heroics were a distant memory as he leaked 114 runs off 21 wicketless overs. His over-eager efforts did trap Latham lbw twice in his first over, but both times umpire Wayne Knights had his decision overturned via review, and Ebadot had proper reasons to grumble later in the day, with an edge from Young causing bizarre scenes.

The ball looked destined for first slip, but Liton Das at second slip was concerned it may not carry, and dove across to try snare the catch. He shelled it – parrying the ball to fine leg, and as the batsmen came back for their third run, a hurl at the stumps went flying by for four overthrows.

At the end of it all, Young had added seven to his tally, and in his next over Ebadot gave away five as overthrows proved costly again. Later, Conway smoked a six, and the Black Caps had managed the peculiar feat of scoring one, two, three, four, five, six and seven in a day's play.

You need a bit of luck to accomplish that, and fortune was prevalent early, with Latham and Young edging through the slips and past their stumps, but remaining unbroken at lunch and going on to post New Zealand's second-highest opening stand on day one of a home test.

Young fell after lunch shortly after bringing up his fifth 50 in his seventh test, getting an outside edge on a drive off Shoriful Islam that was snaffled at point, but Latham was motoring along, bringing up his fastest test 50 off 65 balls, and keeping the same pace to reach his fastest test 100 off 133 deliveries, clipping Mehidy Hasan Miraz to square leg and saluting the crowd, which included his proud family.

Latham acknowledged the fans a third time before stumps, but Conway was denied a chance to raise his bat twice. He finished the day unbeaten on 99, watching at the non-strikers end as Latham blocked Mehidy to joking jeers from the crowd – jeers that soon turned to a standing ovation as the pair walked off the park.