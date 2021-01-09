Live cricket updates: Australia v India, third test, day four

All the action on day four of the third test between Australia and India.

‌

Fast bowler Pat Cummins has given Australia the advantage after three days of the third test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Cummins removed Cheteshwar Pujara for the fourth time in three tests this summer, taking 4-29 to have India all out for 244.

At stumps, Marnus Labuschagne was not out on 47 and Steve Smith on 29 for a lead of 197 runs. The pair put on a crucial 68 for the third wicket after openers Will Pucovski (10) and David Warner (13) fell early.

Earlier, Cummins and Josh Hazlewood starred with the ball to help Australia take the upper hand after India resumed Saturday at 96-2. Three India batsmen were also run out, including Hanuma Vihari to a sensational effort from Hazlewood that helped turn the match.

Hazlewood had Vihari out of his ground by several feet with a direct hit on the stumps.

With the weather finally cooperating at the SCG after two days of play-restricting rain showers, Hazlewood's throw while diving to his right and falling to the ground from mid-off hit the stumps side-on, leaving Vihari (four), well out of his ground.

The run out cheered up Australia captain and wicketkeeper Tim Paine, who had earlier unleashed an expletive-filled rant at umpire Paul Wilson over the umpire review system, asking for some "consistency."

Paine was angered after Pujara survived a bat-pad review on 13, with no evidence he'd edged the ball. With Nathan Lyon searching for his first wicket, Paine immediately sent the not-out call to the third umpire after Matthew Wade's catch was turned down.

Legside hotspot replays were blocked by Wade's body, while the "snicko" which indicates if the ball hit the bat, showed very small movement as the ball went past the bat. Third umpire Bruce Oxenford looked at the offside hotspot and didn't see a mark as the inside edge of the bat turned, before sticking with the not-out call, prompting a verbal barrage from Paine.

- AP