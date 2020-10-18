Live Bledisloe Cup rugby Q&A: All Blacks v Wallabies at Eden Park

Follow all the Bledisloe Cup action between the All Blacks and the Wallabies - including a live Q&A with our rugby expert Chris Rattue and all of the build-up to the match from Sky Sport.

All you need to know ahead of the All Blacks' clash against the Wallabies in Bledisloe II at Eden Park

The All Blacks have suffered a late setback ahead of their showdown with the Wallabies, with Rieko Ioane ruled out of the clash with a tweaked hamstring.

Peter Umaga-Jensen has come onto the bench and is in line to make his All Blacks debut.

The All Blacks haven't lost a test to the Wallabies at Eden Park since 1986 – but the fresh-faced Australians who are coming off an upset draw last Sunday "might not know any better".

With no player in either side alive to have witnessed an Australian victory in Auckland, Dave Rennie's men might be uniquely placed to finally break the All Blacks' 43-match unbeaten streak, says Wallabies attack coach Scott Wisemantel.

"It's good for their confidence, but having said that, they don't know any better," he told Big Sports Breakfast.

"There's so many debutants, so many rookies here that they actually don't know (about New Zealand's dominance) which is great, fantastic.

"They're just going in and going 'okay, where's this Eden Park, where is it, what do we do?'

"There's a lack of fear; they're willing to have a go and only thing I and the coaching staff wants out of them is to say 'ease up' or 'pull it back'."

Wallabies halfback Nic White said in his previous visits to Eden Park, it wasn't just the stadium that thwarted them.

"I'm not sure how much it is to do with the field and how much it is to do with the result," he said.

"I've been there a few times off a couple of wins and a draw and I think that's as much to do with the reaction of their group as it is to where we're playing.

"I don't think it matters where we play them this week, there's going to be a reaction from them.

"This is a new group and we're trying to talk about the reaction we want to get out of the game on the weekend, where we thought we could have taken a result."

Match details: Sunday, October 18 at 4pm, Eden Park in Auckland

Squads

All Blacks:

1. Joe Moody

2. Dane Coles

3. Ofa Tuungafasi

4. Patrick Tuipulotu

5. Tupou Vaa'i

6. Shannon Frizell

7. Sam Cane (c)

8. Ardie Savea

9. Aaron Smith

10. Richie Mo'unga

11. Caleb Clarke

12. Jack Goodhue

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Jordie Barrett

15. Beauden Barrett

Reserves: Codie Taylor, Alex Hodgman, Nepo Laulala, Scott Barrett, Hoskins Sotutu, TJ Perenara, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Damian McKenzie

Wallabies:

1. James Slipper

2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa

3. Taniela Tupou

4. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

5. Matt Philip

6. Ned Hanigan

7. Michael Hooper (c)

8. Harry Wilson

9. Nic White

10. James O'Connor

11. Marika Koroibete

12. Matt To'omua

13. Hunter Paisami

14. Filipo Daugunu

15. Tom Banks

Reserves: Jordan Uelese, Scott Sio, Allan Alaalaota, Rob Simmons, Liam Wright, Jake Gordon, Jordan Petaia, Reece Hodge

Last five encounters

2018: 40–12 All Blacks - Eden Park, Auckland

2018: 37–20 All Blacks - Nissan Stadium, Yokohama, Japan

2019: 47–26 Australia - Optus Stadium, Perth

2019: 36–0 All Blacks - Eden Park, Auckland

2020: 16-16 draw - Sky Stadium, Wellington

Odds

All Blacks: $1.13

Wallabies: $5.25

How to catch the action

The Herald will provide live updates, and will have live interactive player ratings. You can catch live commentary of the match on Newstalk ZB, Gold AM and iHeartRadio.

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 3pm. If you want to watch the match online, you can stream the game live via Sky Sport Now.