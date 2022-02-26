Tom Latham of New Zealand looks dejected after being dismissed by Kagiso Rabada. Photo / Getty Images

Follow our live updates as the Black Caps face South Africa on day three of the second test at Hagley Oval.

New Zealand's 90-year wait for a test series victory over South Africa could soon be inching closer to three figures.

A dismal top-order batting display on day two of the second test at Hagley Oval has the Black Caps in trouble at 157-5, in response to South Africa's first innings of 364.

It's a drastic turnaround from their dominance in the first test; a display that has them one win or draw away from breaking their drought and beating South Africa in a series for the first time.

That's a long way away now, even despite a flourishing fightback from Colin de Grandhomme, who hit a counter-attacking unbeaten 50 as he and Daryl Mitchell dug the Black Caps out from 91-5 and provided an avenue back into the test.

It was a top-order shambles that unravelled some early good work by the Black Caps bowlers, who would have been content with 364 all out after South Africa reached 199-1, and resumed overnight on 238-3.

Matt Henry rediscovered his first-test form, yorking Temba Bavuma and snagging Kyle Verreynne at second slip, while he also should have claimed the wicket of Rassie van der Dussen, who was dropped by Tim Southee at third slip on 21.

Matt Henry finally had some luck go his way early on day two. Photo / Photosport

It wasn't too costly, with van der Dussen's 124-ball struggle ending on 35 when he snicked a wide half-volley from Neil Wagner to first slip, and Wagner matched Henry's efforts by soon removing Wiaan Mulder and Kagiso Rabada to reduce South Africa to 302-8.

A brief rainfall reinvigorated South Africa's innings however, with Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj combining for a 62-run ninth wicket partnership after the break. Jansen took on Wagner's short-ball and carted him through the legside at a run-a-ball clip, while Maharaj took 14 off one Wagner over as the pair frustrated New Zealand.

Kyle Jamieson, otherwise not up to his usual standards, broke the stand and five balls later ended the innings, but a first-innings total that could have been in arrears of 320 had blossomed to an impressive 364 – a total that looked far more imposing shortly into New Zealand's innings.

The Black Caps celebrate the wicket of Rassie van der Dussen during the first session of day two. Photo / Photosport

After just four balls, Tom Latham was gone, Verreynne springing to his right down the legside to make Rabada the fortunate bowler, and the seamer had two wickets in his first three overs when Will Young needlessly pushed at a ball outside off and gave the keeper another snag.

Rabada troubled Devon Conway as well, who was uncharacteristically scratchy in his 16 before he too perished down leg to Jansen – all three wickets the cause of sloppy batting.

Worse was to follow. Henry Nicholls had offered a catch on nine that flew right by the hands of the flummoxed Sarel Erwee, but had otherwise looked good in moving through to 39, until he got trapped – not lbw but by a cunning fielding plan.

Jansen dug a delivery in short outside off-stump, and Nicholls' eyes lit up. Seconds later, his head was thrown back, having picked out Erwee at deep backward point. The delight in which captain Dean Elgar was mobbed by Maharaj suggested where the inspiration had come from.

South Africa celebrate the dismissal of Will Young by Kagiso Rabada. Photo / Getty

Shortly after, Tom Blundell made it five New Zealand batsmen to give their wicket away, one the worst of the lot as he left a straight one from Rabada and watched his off-stump disappear.

Mitchell was lucky to survive, with edges falling just short of the slips on 13 and 21, while he was the successful party in two lbw reviews on 17, but he stayed steady through to stumps as de Grandhomme turned destroyer.

The pair brought up a 50 partnership of which Mitchell contributed just five, with de Grandhomme belting Mulder for 14 off three consecutive balls, then smoking 10 off two Lutho Sipamla deliveries.

His 50 came up off 36 balls, with seven fours and two sixes, providing the only light from a gloomy afternoon and, possibly, hope for a day three revival.