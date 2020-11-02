Live: 2020 Melbourne Cup at Flemington - Late betting plunge creates clear favourite

Welcome to our live coverage of the Melbourne Cup. Follow along as we'll provide the latest from Flemington throughout the day.

9.50am: Flemington set to favour visitors

They're already considered two of the best chances to win the race and Anthony Van Dyck and Tiger Moth can go about their business in relative peach and quiet.

Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Corey Brown, who has backed Anthony Van Dyck to win the race, said the empty racecourse was a huge advantage for the international raiders.

"This goes for all the European horses – they're getting a big benefit from the fact there's no crowd," Brown wrote for foxsports.com.au. "Quite often they can get very stirred up by the big atmosphere on Cup Day, and can lose their race before it's run. That won't be the case for the Covid Cup."

Six-time Melbourne Cup winning owner Lloyd Williams agreed, saying it would be of extra benefit to inexperienced horses like betting favourite Tiger Moth.

"They've played into his hands this year. There's no crowds there, so for an inexperienced horse he's not going to face 100,000 people in the mounting yard," Williams told RadioTAB.

"If (jockey Kerrin) McEvoy gives him a good ride, he'll be hard to beat. I'd love to own him.

"Provided nothing goes wrong with this horse over the next 12 months, you'll hear a lot of him."

9am: Clear Melbourne Cup favourite emerges

A late betting plunge has seen Tiger Moth emerge as a standout favourite for the Melbourne Cup.

Despite a rough barrier draw, connections of the lightly-raced international have convinced punters he's the real deal.

Tiger Moth blew out from $6.50 to $9 when the barrier draw was revealed, but the Irish raider has since bounced back into punters' good books and is the shortest-priced favourite in the race at $6.50.

Anthony Van Dyck was the favourite for most of Sunday night and Monday morning but has pushed out to $9.50 and Surprise Baby is now second favourite at $9.

Six-time Melbourne Cup winning owner Lloyd Williams believes Tiger Moth is "the perfect horse".

Tiger Moth. Photo / Getty

Racing expert and presenter Francesca Cumani agreed, saying he is "impossible to ignore".

"He will have plenty of supporters in the Cup because he has the ideal profile of being a lightly raced northern hemisphere three-year-old with a good VC and light weight (52.5kg)," she said.

He's not among the top contenders but the other big mover in the market is Twilight Payment, who has shortened from $41 to $21 and is currently Ladbrokes worst result.

This is our comprehensive runner-by-runner preview followed by a predicted first four and the best betting strategy for spending $100 on the race.