Grant Dalton joins Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking out of Barcelona, Spain ahead of the 37th America’s Cup preliminary regatta which starts Saturday 1am (NZT) at the Catalonian port of Vilanova i la Geltrú.

The regatta will feature fleet races, with all six teams on the starting line, as opposed to the match racing usually associated with the America’s Cup.

Over the last couple of months, teams have had their first opportunity to take to the waters off Barcelona to get a first-hand idea of what they will have to sail in late next year.

Team New Zealand chief operating officer Kevin Shoebridge told the Herald it had been a good stretch for the team with the boat building group now hard at work on the construction of their new AC75, and the indications were that the fleet was never going to be limited by the conditions.