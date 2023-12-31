Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy. Photo / Photosport

Argentina plan to retire the number 10 jersey to honour Lionel Messi when the football star retires from the international game.

“When Messi retires from the national team, we will not allow anyone else to wear the number 10 after him,” AFA President Claudio Tapia said.

“This number 10 will be retired for life in his honor. It’s the least we can do for him.”

Messi led Argentina to the nation’s third World Cup title in 2022 when they edged France in a penalty shootout in Qatar. Messi scored twice in the final and converted his attempt in the shootout. The 35-year-old has scored 106 goals in his 180 caps for Argentina, and also led them to Copa América glory in 2021.

But some football fans are less than impressed with the planned gesture.

Football legend Diego Maradona also wore the number 10 for Argentina, leading them to World Cup success in 1986 when he was named player of the tournament.

The likes of Argentina greats Juan Román Riquelme, Ariel Ortega and Omar Sivori all wore 10 during their international careers.

The shirt inspires the next generation, from Maradona to Messi and to the next young player coming through dreaming that they can emulate or surpass their heroes.



It would be a real shame to take that opportunity to wear the ten shirt away from the next generation. — Dave Holmes (@DaveHo1mes) December 31, 2023

That makes absolutely no sense. Didn‘t retire it for Maradona why retire it now? Better option is to keep it to inspire the next generations of Argentine ballers. — 𝗙𝗜𝗔𝗚𝗢 (@fiago7) December 31, 2023