New Black Ferns Director of Rugby Allan Bunting arrives at a critical juncture for women’s rugby in Aotearoa. Photo / Photosport

Allan Bunting is the right choice to lead the Black Ferns into an era that must capitalise on the groundswell of support behind last year’s home World Cup success.

Bunting is a man steeped in mana, a figure who will immediately command respect from many established Black Ferns. In the context of the rocky road this team traversed last year, that is particularly poignant.

In the wake of last year’s rousing World Cup triumph it’s easy to forget the miracle transformation Wayne Smith guided the Black Ferns through to achieve those iconic and emotive Eden Park scenes.

Smith didn’t just overhaul the Black Ferns playing style to the fast-paced, offload, ruck and run flamboyance that rejuvenated the stale playing group. He first pulled their culture apart, discarded significant baggage at the door and put them back together again. Almost overnight, too.

That Bunting was on hand to witness the steps Smith took will only enhance his ability to continue those foundations.

From rock bottom - following the fallout from the Black Ferns infamous 2021 northern tour that featured record losses against England and France - to unlikely global supremacy inside five months was a remarkable redemption story.

What comes next is just as important.

The wildfire that necessitated Smith’s parachuting to the Black Ferns was the damning cultural review that laid bare, among other things, poor communication, a lack of diversity, disconnect between players and management and the need to dismantle systems and practices that only reflect a Pākehā world view within the team.

Lessons are still being absorbed from that nadir.

The Black Ferns success since is proof of how all modern rugby environments must operate, particularly from a resource, coaching and support perspective. No longer can, nor should, the elite female game live off scraps.

Bunting’s legacy, during his decade (2012-2021) of success with the Black Ferns Sevens team that culminated in a gold medal-winning side in Tokyo, was instilling an inclusive culture and off-field balance with Tikanga Māori featuring prominently.

Allan Bunting (centre) celebrates winning Team of the Year at the 2019 Halberg Awards with the Black Ferns Sevens. Photo / Photosport

That was evident, too, as he led Chiefs Manawa through their unbeaten run to the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki title last year - his only XVs head coaching experience since starting with the St Patrick’s Silverstream first XV.

Above all else, Bunting recognises the need to know and respect his athletes in order for them to play for him and, indeed, each other. He is people first, rugby second.

Assuming the mantle won’t be easy. Smith simply can’t be replaced by anyone.

By immediately restoring pride to the black jersey Smith elevated the Black Ferns to their former realm where demands, realistic or not, dictate they will now be expected to consistently maintain those standards.

Bunting may retain some of Smith’s coaching staff – the likes of forwards coach Whitney Hansen – but he’s expected to need a new defence coach. After beating rival Wes Clarke to the director of rugby position, it’s understood the pair are highly unlikely to work together.

With at least seven tests on the agenda this year – and two-and-a-half-years until the next World Cup – Bunting must swiftly assemble his coaching team and identify the core group that will lead the Black Ferns to the defence of their World Cup crown.

Bunting arrives at a critical juncture for women’s rugby. Domestic pathways are gradually improving with Super Rugby Aupiki set to expand to include matches against Australian opposition next year, while there a genuine commitment exists to not waste momentum surrounding the international scene.

Placing Bunting at the heart of that revival was the only option for the Black Ferns.