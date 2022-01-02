Aaron Smith and Caleb Clarke faced off in the Super Rugby transtasman final. Photos / Photosport

As we say goodbye to 2021 and welcome in 2022, it's a good time to catch up on the very best of the Herald columnists we enjoyed reading over the last 12 months. From politics to sport, from business to entertainment and lifestyle, these are the voices and views our audience loved the most. Today it's the top five from Liam Napier.

Super rugby elephant in the room - June 15

The time has come to address the elephant in the Super Rugby room – assessing the transtasman title's stature, or lack thereof.

This year at least it will be considered second cab off the rank, sitting behind the Aotearoa 2.0 version in the trophy cabinet.

The presence of a full round robin for next year's touted 12-team competition, with the yet-to-be-confirmed inclusions of Moana Pasifika and the Fijian Drua, will alter and hopefully elevate the transtasman status.

This year's competition – if we could call it that – was, however, infinitely weaker compared to the torrid New Zealand derby league.

A disapointed Leicester Faingaanuku of the Crusaders after the side's match against the Force. Photo / Photosport

The ABs with the most to gain - October 16

The All Blacks could feasibly roll out a collection of provincial players and still expect to comfortably roll over the USA in Washington DC next week. While the first stop on the five-match tour is a money-making venture, it presents valuable exposure for many fringe prospects and returning veterans alike. Liam Napier assesses who has the most to gain from a test against the world No 17.

Finlay Christie. Photo / Photosport

Aaron Smith's new deal with NZ Rugby - March 2

Aaron Smith re-signing with New Zealand Rugby and the Highlanders through to the 2023 World Cup should not be taken for granted. The All Blacks halfback, three tests shy of becoming New Zealand's 10th centurion, remains highly motivated to compete in the elite arena and influential in every environment.

Smith, at 32 years old, having claimed one World Cup and Super Rugby title in the same 2015 season, could easily opt to uproot his young family and cash in abroad. No one could begrudge him doing so.

Yet the type of competitor Smith is that option was never going to eventuate. Not yet, anyway.

All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Rugby's $465m dilemma - March 27

New Zealand Rugby's Rubik's Cube in advocating to align with US technology investment giants Silver Lake is far from resolved.

Just as the complex puzzle has many sides and faces so, too, does the murky world of private equity.

Behind the scenes NZ Rugby's sales pitch to its provincial unions, Super Rugby franchises, Players' Association and former All Blacks players and coaches has been ongoing for months now; the $465 million offer for 15 per cent of the national body's commercial rights the best part of two years in the making.

The latest twists, ahead of a pivotal board meeting vote by provincial unions next month, come in the form of an independent PWC report, which after extensive research and consultation backs the deal, and continued concerns and opposition from New Zealand's influential Players' Association that threatens to scupper the financial windfall.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane opposed NZ Rugby's proposed deal with Silver Lake. Photo / Photosport

Aus teams set for harsh reality - May 10

For drama alone, Australia savoured a vastly more captivating Super Rugby final on Saturday night, but with the transtasman rivalry set to reignite this week, celebrations could be short-lived.

A couple of hours after the Crusaders survived two yellow cards to hold off the Chiefs in driving rain in Christchurch, Brad Thorn's Reds scored a bizarre try six minutes into added time to steal victory from the Brumbies in Brisbane and claim their first title in 10 years.

The Reds did everything they could to lose the Super Rugby AU final at home but, finally, after the Brumbies received two late yellow cards, Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou took a quick tap — a desperate, all-or-nothing play in the circumstances — and charged for the line. Tupou went agonisingly close to scoring — the Reds began celebrating as if he had — only for the ball to pop out and James O'Connor to cross for the match-winner.

That dramatic finish in front of a sellout crowd of 42,000 at Suncorp Stadium - the largest for a local derby in almost 20 years - suggests Australians are rediscovering their love of rugby.

