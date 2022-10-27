Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Liam Napier: Opportunity knocks for fringe All Blacks stars

Liam Napier
By
6 mins to read
Stephen Perofeta and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Stephen Perofeta and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Opportunity knocks for many ambitious, fringe All Blacks against Japan. None more so than Blues duo Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Stephen Perofeta, both of whom are preparing to savour their maiden test starts in Tokyo.

Chances

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport