Liam Napier: How Hamish Bond's 'freakish' career will be remembered

Hamish Bond and Sarah Hirini were named New Zealand flag bearers for the Tokyo Olympics, but a last-minute schedule change meant Bond had to hand over the duties. Video / Jed Bradley

OPINION:

As we have grown accustomed with Hamish Bond, the decorated Olympian will finish his rowing career on top of the podium, as one of New Zealand's greatest competitors.

Three Olympic rowing gold medals - two with powerhouse pairs legend Eric Murray and the memorable third with the unfancied men's eight in Tokyo last year – etches Bond's name alongside the best to take to the water.

Bond was not satisfied there, though. Commonwealth Games bronze in the cycling time trial on the Gold Coast in 2018 proved his dedication, heart and hunger.

As the yin to Murray's yang, Bond was the outwardly reserved partner in the formidable coxless pair that recorded a staggering 69 races unbeaten, culminating in gold at the Rio and London Olympics. Such sustained success does not happen without deep commitment and sacrifice for the cause.

Switching boats – five years after Rio – to claim New Zealand's first gold in the men's eight since the historic run at the 1972 Olympics in Munich further underlines Bond's freakish, unparalleled credentials that belie his understated exterior.

After an illustrious career of well over a decade, Hamish Bond announced his retirement from rowing. Photo / Getty

It's a fraught exercise comparing eras and contrasting sports, but Bond must be in the conversation among New Zealand's greatest Olympians. From a male perspective he is perhaps only behing Sir Peter Snell. Bond is, after all, an eight-time world champion and the first New Zealand rower to win gold medals at three successive Olympics.

With time to reflect since Tokyo, Bond clearly determined three years to the Paris Games, where he will be 38-years-old, was too long to wait for another medal quest.

Deep down the Olympic fire probably no longer burns like it used to, having largely ticked that box and moving into the next stage of life where family takes pride of place.

Bond is a character, though, who thrives on new challenges – hence the surprise cycling foray. He's unlikely to sit idle too long. And that's why this is unlikely to be the last we see from him in a sporting context.

Replacing the intrinsic urge to compete and test yourself is a major challenge when any professional athlete makes the call to step away from the elite arena.

Hamish Bond in action during the 2021 Road National Cycling Championships. Photo / Photosport

Nothing comes close to replacing the adrenaline and internal friction the biggest stages evoke.

Where Bond next turns will be fascinating to witness. He is scheduled to make his rallying debut, taking to the wheel as a guest driver in a Subaru Impreza H6, at the Otago Rally in April.

Traversing from life that became automatic with an oar in hand to navigating a manual rally car at top-end speed won't be easy with no previous experience.

Yet given his record, few would bet against Bond making the most of wherever his next quest may lead.