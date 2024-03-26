EDITORIAL

New Zealand has a knack for producing stars that punch above their weight on the global stage. From rugby to sailing, our little nation has consistently proved that size doesn’t dictate success. And now, in the high-octane world of Formula One, the latest Kiwi sensation is poised to dazzle on the track: Liam Lawson.

Despite missing out on a full-time seat this year, Lawson competed in five Formula One Grand Prix in 2023 as an injury replacement and was nothing short of breathtaking. His brief stint behind the wheel was akin to watching a bird take flight for the first time – mesmerising, awe-inspiring, and full of promise. Now, as the winds of change blow through the Red Bull Racing stables, Lawson finds himself on the cusp of something truly remarkable.

The whispers from the paddock hint at a seismic shift in the Formula One landscape. The meteoric rise of Max Verstappen has left Red Bull contemplating its future lineup, and in Lawson, they see a diamond in the rough, ready to be polished into a champion. The recent ultimatum issued to Daniel Ricciardo speaks volumes about the confidence Red Bull has in Lawson’s potential. It’s a sign of the changing of the guard, where youth and vigour are poised to challenge experience and pedigree.

After the first three races of the season, the Australian Ricciardo is yet to score a single point and has been out-qualified by Tsunoda in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and last weekend in Australia. Saturday also saw Ricciardo fail to reach the second round of qualifying in his home race at Melbourne’s Albert Park for the first time in his career.

The Herald understands should Ricciardo fail to improve over the next two Grand Prix in Japan and China respectively, Red Bull will perform a swap that sees Lawson likely installed in the Racing Bulls seat for Miami and remain with the team for the rest of the season.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves; Formula One is a beast of a different breed. The road ahead for Lawson is fraught with challenges, curves, and hairpin turns. Yet, if his debut was any indication, he’s more than ready to tackle whatever the track throws at him. From knocking world champions out of qualifying in Singapore to carving his name in the annals of Formula One history, Lawson has already proven that he belongs among the elite.

What sets Lawson apart isn’t just his raw talent or his fearless approach to racing; it’s his Kiwi spirit - resilient, determined, and unyielding. He embodies the ethos of our nation, where dreams are chased with unwavering resolve, and obstacles are seen as opportunities in disguise.

As we eagerly await May, when Lawson could secure a full-time seat, it’s essential to acknowledge the uphill battle that lies ahead. Ricciardo’s struggles serve as a stark reminder of the unforgiving nature of this sport. But for every setback, there’s an opportunity, and Lawson stands poised to seize it with both hands.