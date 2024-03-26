Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Editorial: Liam Lawson’s fast track to Formula 1 success showcases Kiwi drive and ambition

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Liam Lawson discussing his future in F1 and the new documentary about his season in 2023 named 'In the wings'. Video / Ben Dickens

EDITORIAL

New Zealand has a knack for producing stars that punch above their weight on the global stage. From rugby to sailing, our little nation has consistently proved that size doesn’t dictate success. And now,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport