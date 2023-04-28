Legendary former Silver Ferns coach Taini Jamison dies

Former Silver Ferns coach Taini Jamison. Photo / Photosport

Legendary former Silver Ferns coach Taini Jamison has died at the age of 97.

Jamison passed away in the early hours of Friday morning, Newstalk ZB has confirmed.

A funeral will be held in her hometown of Rotorua on Monday.

Jamison was a “dearly loved wife to Thomas Edric Jamison, mother to Tom and Marie, nan to Ben and Elaine, Victoria and taua to Piper”, read an obituary in the Dominion Post newspaper.

“A very passionate, motivated lady that will be missed by all that knew her.”

Jamison coached the Silver Ferns to their first world title at the 1967 Netball World Cup in Perth.

She is the most successful coach in Silver Ferns history with 18 wins in 20 tests (90 per cent win percentage) from 1967 to 1971.

The Taini Jamison trophy, which is contested between the Silver Ferns and visiting international teams other than Australia, is named in her honour.

In the 1994 New Year Honours, Jamison was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for services to netball.

She was inducted into the Māori Sports Hall of Fame in 2006 and was made a life member of Netball New Zealand in 2010.

- more to come.