The Kiwi Ferns at their first training before the 2023 Pacific Championships. Photo / Lucy Tuave

Waikato women feature strongly in the 2023 Kiwi Ferns Squad for the Pacific Championships with Te Awamutu’s Capri Paekau named, alongside Chiefs Manawa reps Apii Nicholls and Abigail Roache, former Waikato FPC player Cheyelle Robins-Reti and Taupō's Ashleigh Quinlan.

Kiwi Ferns head coach Ricky Henry’s squad features 12 potential Kiwi Ferns debutantes.

Following their World Cup final loss to the Jillaroos last year, Henry has called on a fresh crop of NRLW talent to stamp their mark on the international scene after impressive 2023 seasons.

“We’ve listed an impressive group of players who have rightfully earned their spots, and we acknowledge them for their form in the NRLW competition,” Henry said.

“The depth we have and the new generation of players coming through is exciting. I’m confident our newcomers will flourish alongside our World Cup campaigners and veteran leaders who set an excellent foundation for us last year.”

Paekau made five appearances for the Parramatta Eels this season after making her debut in round one of the NRLW.

The young hooker was a national championship-winning Hamilton Girls’ High School touch captain in 2019 and made her Māori Ferns international debut the following year.

She says it’s hard to explain what it’s like going from Te Awamutu to the world stage.

Capri Paekau of the 2023 Kiwi Ferns. Photo / Lucy Tuave

“It’s a big thing, especially Te Awamutu being a small place. I just hope it can help inspire other young girls from back home to know that they can do the same thing,” Paekau said.

“It’s a big honour and privilege. I’ve been in the development system since I was 18. To finally come through, it’s definitely been one of my biggest achievements in footy. It’s always been a dream of mine. I’m definitely privileged to be here.”

When Paekau first got the call she was confused but all she could think about was telling her parents and her friends who have supported her all the way through.

“My family have always been there for me and they always push me. As parents you always want your kids to succeed to the highest [level]. They were definitely proud,” Paekau says.

“It’s so awesome knowing that you’re playing next to people like Georgia Hale. I just love being around all those girls, especially all the experienced girls who have been in the game for a long time. It’s so amazing, just knowing their knowledge of footy and how they are as athletes. It’s inspiring.”

Making the Kiwi Ferns has been her career highlight so far, followed by her appearances for the Māori All Stars in 2020 and 2023.

“I love representing my country but also I love representing my culture. It’s pretty cool when you get to represent both.

“When you put the black jersey on, you’re not only representing yourself and your family or your people, you’re representing your whole country.”

Paekau said she’s looking forward to making the most of the opportunity.

At just 26, Robins-Reti is set to become a triple-international, having represented the Black Ferns in rugby 15s and sevens already.

After winning the 2023 Sky Super Rugby Aupiki competition with Matatū, Robins-Reti crossed the ditch to play for the Canberra Raiders in the NRLW.

She says her Kiwi Ferns naming was a bit of a shock, considering it was her first season in the code.

Cheyelle Robins-Reti of the 2023 Kiwi Ferns. Photo / Lucy Tuave

“I was honoured and privileged to get the call from Ricky. [I’m] grateful to be named amongst some awesome, talented women,” she says.

“Coming over to Raiders was a last-minute decision but I really enjoyed it and making [this] team was an extra bonus.”

Robins-Reti encourages New Zealand to get behind their team in the October 21 Pacific Championship Rugby League triple-header when they take on Tonga in Auckland.

“Being at a pinnacle stadium, Eden Park, and to have three massive games there would be awesome. To get heaps of people to come and support us would be amazing.”

Other newcomers to the Kiwi Ferns squad include Olympic gold medallist and dual-code star Tyla Nathan-Wong, former Manawatū Cyclones and Taranaki Whio forward Tiana Davison, former Hawke’s Bay Tui rugby union rep Amelia Pasikala, Taupō's Ashleigh Quinlan, Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa, Leianne Tufuga, Najvada George, Jasmine Fogavini, Annessa Biddle and Brooke Anderson.

The Kiwi Ferns kick off their campaign against Australia’s Jillaroos in Townsville on Saturday night under the leadership of new co-captains Georgia Hale and Raecene McGregor.

Kiwi Ferns 2023 Pacific Championships squad:

Abigail Roache (Newcastle Knights), Amelia Pasikala (Sydney Roosters), Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa (St George Illawarra Dragons), Annessa Biddle (Cronulla Sharks), Apii Nicholls (Canberra Raiders), Ashleigh Quinlan (Canberra Raiders), Brooke Anderson (Cronulla Sharks), Capri Paekau (Parramatta Eels), Cheyelle Robins-Reti (Canberra Raiders), Georgia Hale (Gold Coast Titans), Jasmine Fogavini (Brisbane Broncos), Laishon Albert Jones (Newcastle Knights), Leianne Tufuga (Wests Tigers), Mele Hufanga (Brisbane Broncos), Mya Hill-Moana (Sydney Roosters), Najvada George (Wests Tigers), Otesa Pule (Sydney Roosters), Raecene McGregor (St George Illawarra Dragons), Shanice Parker (Newcastle Knights), Tiana Davison (Newcastle Knights), Tyla Nathan-Wong (St George Illawarra Dragons).

