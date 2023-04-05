Australian professional rugby league football coach, Laurie Daley. Photo / Getty Images

Rugby league legend Laurie Daley has come under fire for his comments after Jarryd Hayne was found guilty of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

A jury found Hayne guilty on both counts on Tuesday, after the incident in Newcastle on the night of the 2018 NRL grand final.

The conviction marks the third time the matter has been before the courts.

The 35-year-old had faced a two-week trial in the NSW District Court, where he pleaded not guilty to both counts.

Discussing the matter on Sky Sports Radio’s Big Sports Breakfast, Daley, who coached Hayne at Origin level, said the news was “hard to believe”.

“The Jarryd Hayne that I know, I couldn’t imagine him being part of that,” Daley said.

“But the jury have found him guilty, he has indicated he plans to appeal.

“I’ve always found Jarryd to be a guy that I had plenty of time for.

“Obviously I haven’t stayed in touch with him since his footy career finished … but I always found him to be a very good person, someone that was an outstanding footballer.

Daley started his remarks on air by saying it wasn’t “the news that Jarryd Hayne was looking for”.

“But you feel for everyone associated, the victim and Jarryd’s family as well. You never like to see this happen to anyone, particularly a high-profile player.”

Jarryd Hayne was found guilty of both charges. Photo / news.com.au

The show’s host Gerard Middleton compared the issue to former AFL star Jobe Watson handing back his 2012 Brownlow Medal after the Essendon supplements saga, and pre-empting Hayne being stripped of his two Dally M Medals.

Australian cricket great Michael Clarke said there was “no doubt” Hayne would lose his Dally M Medals.

“There’s been a precedent (with stripping medals), we’ve seen it in other sports,” Clarke said.

“It’s always sad when you see someone like Jarryd, who’s had so much success, who’s inspired so many young boys and girls, what he’s been through.”

Hayne has indicated he plans to appeal the matter, telling media outside court “yes” when asked and maintaining his innocence “100 per cent”.

The approach to the matter and the focus on Hayne over the victim was criticised heavily on social media, with one “loyal, long-time listener” of the show saying they would no longer listen to the show after hearing the comments.

“Imagine expressing any sympathies (for Hayne) because ‘I know him and he’s a good bloke’,” the Twitter user wrote.

“Sickening. Would you feel the same if one of your family was Jarryd Hayne’s victim? Disgusting.”

Tabcorp, the owners of Sky Sports Radio, has been contacted for comment.

Hayne was released on bail ahead of a bail review hearing on Thursday.

Hayne’s first trial ended in a hung jury in December 2020, and the second resulted in a conviction in May 2021 for which he was given a prison sentence of five years and nine months with a non-parole period of three years and eight months.

Hayne’s convictions were overturned on appeal in February 2022 after serving nine months in prison.

He was granted bail and a third trial was ordered.

Hailing from Minto in Sydney’s southwest, Hayne played most of his 214 NRL games for Parramatta, and represented Australia and Fiji at international level.

He played 23 Origin matches for New South Wales including the Blues’ famous 2014 drought-breaking series win.

He briefly had an attempt at playing in the NFL, signing a deal with the San Francisco 49ers as a running back and punt returner, playing eight games in 2015 before returning to the NRL in 2016.

Hayne was not contracted to an NRL team when he was first charged.