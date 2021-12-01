Latest sports headlines: Elaine Thompson-Herah and Karsten Warholm named world athletes of the year

Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica celebrates after winning the 200m final at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo / Photosport

All the latest sporting headlines for December 2.

Thompson-Herah and Warholm named world athletes of the year

Olympic champions Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica and Karsten Warholm of Norway have been named the world athletes of the year at the 2021 World Athletics Awards.

The awards were presented a virtual ceremony, rather than the usual knees-up in Monaco.

Thompson-Herah retained her 100m and 200m titles in Tokyo and added a third gold medal in the 4x100m relay. She also clocked world-leading times, coming within touching distance of long-standing world records.

Warholm took gold in the 400m hurdles at the Games, clocking 45.94 seconds to break the world record he set earlier in the year at Oslo.

Paul Coll moves up to No 2

Paul Coll wins the men's final of the 2021 Canary Wharf Squash Classic. Photo / Photosport

Kiwi squash star Paul Coll has moved up to a career-high No 2 in the world rankings following his win at the Canary Wharf Classic in London.

The last New Zealand male to match that was Ross Norman in 1987.

Coll is back in action next week at the Black Ball Open in Cairo.

Arthars eyes starting spot at Warriors

Jesse Arthars has joined the Warriors on a one-year loan deal. Photo / Getty

Jesse Arthars is eyeing up a starting centre role at the Warriors.

The 23-year-old has joined the club on a loan deal from Brisbane for the next NRL season, patching up an outside back group that has lost David Fusitu'a and Peta Hiku.

During his formative years, Arthars also plied his trade at fullback and wing. He expects to begin training with the Warriors tomorrow.

Arthars will also reunite with old friend and former Broncos teammate Reece Walsh, who he used to go to school with.