Lani Daniels celebrates retaining the IBF Light Heavyweight world title belt in December. Photo / Photosport

Lani Daniels, a two-division world champion, has been forced to vacate one of her titles.

The Northland boxer had an exceptional 2023, claiming victory in both the IBF World Heavyweight and IBF World Light Heavyweight categories. Post her remarkable win, Daniels’ management was notified by the IBF that their regulations prohibited holding world titles in two different weight divisions simultaneously.

While some of boxing’s sanctioning bodies permit fighters to hold titles across multiple weight classes, the IBF adheres strictly to this rule. Notable examples include Floyd Mayweather, who held WBC titles in both the Welterweight and Super Welterweight divisions, and Claressa Shields, who held titles in both the Middleweight and Super Welterweight divisions with the IBF but eventually had to choose one.

In the latest update, the IBF has released its monthly rankings exclusively for the female boxing division, confirming Daniels’ decision to vacate the Heavyweight title while retaining the Light Heavyweight title. The move aligns with her plans to eventually move down to Super Middleweight.

Daniels’ manager John Conway initially intended for her to defend the Heavyweight title in the next bout before returning to the Light Heavyweight division later in 2024. However, unforeseen circumstances arose when the scheduled opponent declined the fight, prompting a change in plans.

The upcoming rematch between Daniels and Desley Robinson is certain, though additional details about potential opponents remain uncertain. Although Russian Luiza Davidova holds the top rank in the IBF Light Heavyweight division, geopolitical considerations make it unlikely for her to be Daniels’ next opponent. A more feasible option appears to be Canadian Vanessa Lepage Joanisse, who holds the third rank in the division.

The next challenger on the horizon could be Australian boxer Che Kenneally, currently ranked third in the WBC. Kenneally’s proximity to New Zealand and cost-effectiveness for the promoter make her a viable contender.

Daniels, under the management of Dean Lonergan, is set to return to the ring in April 2024, with Hamilton as the likely venue. The event will feature Daniels as the main event alongside Mea Motu, both defending their respective titles.