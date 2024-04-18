Mojave King has signed a one-year deal with the New Zealand Breakers. Photo / Getty Images

The New Zealand Breakers’ rebuild has added another pillar.

After securing the services of import point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright, the Breakers have confirmed the signing of shooting guard Mojave King.

King was the third New Zealand-born athlete to be drafted by an NBA team when he heard his name called by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 47th pick in the 2023 draft. His draft rights were immediately traded to the Indiana Pacers, and he spent the last season playing for the Indiana Mad Ants in the G-League, the NBA’s development league.

The 21-year-old has shown glimpses of his capabilities in the States, but has struggled with consistency at times. It’s an element of his game Breakers head coach Mody Maor believes can be addressed through the one-year deal.

“We are betting that Mojave’s best basketball is ahead of him. He’s been in the process of finding the right basketball home for some time,” says Maor.

“We feel there is much more to Mojave on both sides of the court.

“He has incredible natural gifts, size, feel, shooting, and athletic abilities, but they haven’t been consistently displayed in a winning basketball environment yet.”

“There’s a wealth of untapped potential, which is something that we are very interested in seeing inside our system and environment.”

It is understood the Breakers also have deals in place with former NBA forward Jonah Bolden and veteran guard Mitch McCarron, though the club is yet to confirm those signings.

Like King, they would be savvy moves by the club as they provide a level of quality production with the club’s remaining two import spots open.

The signing comes as guards Will McDowell-White and Izayah Le’afa look set to take their talents elsewhere. McDowell-White reportedly declined his player option with the Breakers and will test the free agent market, while Le’afa is reported to have signed a two-year deal with the Sydney Kings.

King is the fourth player to be confirmed in the Breakers’ 11-man squad for NBL25, joining marque signing and All NBL First Teamer Jackson-Cartwright, new Kiwi signing Sam Mennenga and returning Dane Pineau.

Speaking from Indianapolis, King said he had made the decision to join the Breakers after positive conversations with Maor.

“Mody is a big reason why I decided to sign. His vision and the way he’s going to try to make the team play next season is everything I want to be a part of in my basketball career.”

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.