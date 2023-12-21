Kurt Capewell is a genuine marquee signing for the Warriors. Photo / Photosport.

Kurt Capewell will join the Warriors on a three-year NRL deal beginning in 2024. Michael Burgess examines what his signing means for the club.

When you think of Kurt Capewell at the Warriors, think of Kevin Campion. Or Steve Price. Or Ruben Wiki.

That’s the kind of impact the club hopes Capewell can have – off the field as much as on the park – over the next three seasons. Capewell, whose move was confirmed a fortnight ago, is a genuine marquee signing. He’s a State of Origin player and a grand finalist with two clubs, with a 70 per cent win record across his career.

However, there is an element of risk in the signing. Capewell turns 31 next July and has plenty of miles on the clock. There is no doubt about what he will bring in 2024 but what about his output in 2026, or the back end of the 2025 season?

Modern sports science means players’ loads can be monitored better than ever, so careers can be extended but conversely the game has never been so physically demanding. And if he returns to the State of Origin arena with Queensland next year, he could be out of circulation for up to six rounds next year.

But those potential fishhooks don’t come close to outweighing the positives. Capewell is seen as someone who can elevate the culture; it’s already very good but he can make it better. His professionalism can’t be questioned – nor his grit – particularly on display during the 2020 and 2022 Origin series, when an overmatched Queensland team upset the odds.

He’s also someone who can help bring the new generation of forwards though, with his words and actions and won’t be afraid of reminding young players of the standards required, if they slip.

Just like Campion, who was the ultimate tough nut. Campion was 29 when he arrived at Mt Smart and left an indelible mark at the club, especially on aspiring young forwards. Even little things – like his habit of punishment press ups if he dropped a ball at training – were copied by others. He was granite tough, with a remarkable work ethic and physically intimidating.

Campion gave the Warriors a harder edge and his two seasons coincided with their first playoff appearance and first grand final.

Price had just turned 31 when he made his Warriors debut in 2005 but didn’t slow down, delivering five seasons of excellence, especially with his training regime and approach to preparation.

Wiki was a 32-year-old veteran of 12 first grade seasons when he returned to Auckland. He became an enforcer on the field and a leader off it, a great role for the younger breed, especially the Polynesian players.

The Warriors hope Capewell can be the bridge, helping some of their promising young talent to gradually adjust to what is required in the NRL.

More immediately, Capewell will add instant quality and durability to the pack. He’s a big match player – with 15 NRL playoff appearances, including five preliminary finals and three grand finals (2020 and 2021 with Penrith; 2023 with Brisbane) and brings invaluable experience. He is also capable of playing 80 minutes.

His arrival will prompt a reshuffle, with Marata Niukore likely to spend more time in the middle. The former Eel was used at prop on occasions last season but that role may become more regular. That will take away some explosiveness on the edge – as neither Capewell nor Jackson Ford can quite match what Niukore brings with ball in hand – but will also add steel to the engine room.

