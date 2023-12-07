Kurt Capewell will join the New Zealand Warriors on a three-year-deal. Photo / Getty Images

Kurt Capewell will join the New Zealand Warriors on a three-year-deal. Photo / Getty Images

The Warriors have got their man.

After reports of negotiations to lure star Brisbane Broncos second rower Kurt Capewell across the Tasman, the Warriors today confirmed the signing of the 30-year-old on a three-year deal which will see him play with the club until the end of the 2026 season.

Capewell, who has fronted for Queensland at State of Origin level on nine occasions, was contracted with the Broncos until the end of the 2024 campaign, but was granted an immediate release from the club in order to sign with the Warriors.

Capewell brings a high pedigree to the second-row stocks at Mt Smart Stadium - he won an NRL Premiership title with the Penrith Panthers in 2021 and has played 139 NRL matches to date.

“We’re thrilled to be able to lock in a player of Kurt’s quality and experience immediately,” said Warriors general manager of recruitment, pathways and development Andrew McFadden.

“With room in our squad, we tabled a long-term offer in the hope of bringing Kurt to club from 2024. We’re grateful to the Broncos for their help in allowing him to leave early.

”Quite apart from what Kurt will provide as a player, he’ll be immensely valuable with his experience in a mentoring role for the young back rowers we have coming through the club.”

