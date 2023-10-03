Huang Yu-Lin, left, of Team Chinese Taipei leads Jung Cheol-won of Team South Korea as they cross the finish line in the Roller Skating - Men's Speed Skating 3,000m Relay Race Final. Photo / Getty

A Korean roller skater will have 18 months of mandatory military service to dwell on celebrating too early at the Asian Games in China.

Jung Cheolwon crossed the line in Tuesday’s 3,000-metre relay and began to celebrate thinking he’d won the gold medal for South Korea. All Korean gold medal winners at the Asian Games get an exemption to skip the mandatory military service.

But he was shocked when the scoreboard showed South Korea had finished second to Taiwan, which clocked 4 minutes, 05.692 seconds. South Korea finished in 4:05.702.

Huang Yu-Lin lunged at the line and managed to steal gold.

Jung apologised to his teammate Choi In-Ho, who will also have to do mandatory military service, for his costly error.

“I made a rather big mistake,” the 27-year-old Jung said. “I didn’t come at full speed to the finish line. I let my guard down too early. I am very sorry.”



