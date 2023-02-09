‘Knocking on the door’: Football Ferns coach keeping options open ahead of crucial matches

New Zealand coach Jitka Klimkova (L) and Gabbi Rennie face the media ahead of the rematch. Photo / Photosport

Football Ferns’ coach Jitka Klimkova maintains the door is still open for fringe players to force their way into her World Cup squad, even though time is rapidly running out.

The squad named on Thursday to face Portugal and Argentina later this month was heavy on familiar faces, after the forced experimentation in January for the United States visit, with numerous players unavailable due to club commitments outside a Fifa window.

This line up sees veteran defender Rebekah Stott return for the first time since last June, while fullback CJ Bott is also back after missing the last three camps, among many other veterans.

It feels like the squad we will see in July for the Fifa Women’s World Cup – give or take a few names – but Klimkova stresses it is not that clearcut.

“At this point, this team is the one of the stronger teams that is coming together,” Klimkova told the Herald. “But we still know we have players that are coming back from injury. We still know we have a lot of players who are dreaming and working hard to actually be back with us and specifically for the World Cup.”

Klimkova points out there are two more matches in April, before a centralised camp in Auckland in May and June for the players who can attend, ahead of the final selection decision in late June.

But the runway is short.

Jitka Klimkova of New Zealand watches her team. Photo / Getty Images.

There had been clamour for the young Wellington Phoenix duo of Michaela Foster and Milly Clegg to be included this time, even if was just to spend time in camp but Klimkova has resisted that temptation.

She has been impressed with Foster (24), the former New Zealand under-17 captain who has been a standout for the Phoenix women this season, with her tenacity, maturity and set piece expertise, and is adamant her time will come.

“We have a lot of strong defenders,” said Klimkova. “So there is a lot of competition. Michela is doing really well in her club. I am watching her. I am talking to [coach] Natalie Lawrence regularly, and she is a player to consider. It’s exciting how much she has grown. But it’s competition and we feel we have players who have more experience in her position.”

Klimkova and her staff clearly rate Liz Anton as the next best left sided defender behind Ali Riley, though Anton plays centrally at club level.

Locally, there is even more excitement about Clegg, who has turned heads at every level so far and made an impressive start to her Phoenix career, with standout games against Canberra and Brisbane.

But the 17-year-old is raw in professional terms and Klimkova seems unwilling to rush her in, though it is likely she will be involved in April, at the conclusion of her club season.

“She is a very exciting player - another one to really watch closely,” said Klimkova. “She’s knocking on the door. I am really aware of where she is and I am very excited to see her growth and how much she can help the Phoenix, specifically in the final third. I am hopeful that she will keep her starting position and that will help her to be more prepared for the next step.”

Fullback Grace Neville gets another chance after impressing on debut against the United States, while Jacqui Hand is still recovering from a knee injury.

Ria Percival is the key long term absentee, though Klimkova said the veteran midfielder is tracking well, in the final stages of her rehabilitation from the ACL injury suffered against Australia last April.

The world No 24 Ferns face 22nd ranked Portugal next Friday in Hamilton, before a match with Argentina (29) at the same venue three days later.

They face Argentina again on February 23 at North Harbour Stadium.

Football Ferns squad

Goalkeepers: Vic Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Liz Anton, Mackenzie Barry, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Meikayla Moore, Grace Neville, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott, Kate Taylor

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Ava Collins, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

Friday February 17: v Portugal, Waikato Stadium (7pm)

Monday February 20: v Argentina, Waikato Stadium (7pm)

Thursday February 23: v Argentina, North Harbour Stadium (7pm)