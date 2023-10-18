Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport
Updated

Kiwis vs Samoa: New Zealand side need to make a statement in rare home test, as coach Michael Maguire ponders tactial switch with star backline duo

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad during a Kiwis training session. Photosport

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad during a Kiwis training session. Photosport

Although it has been an underwhelming buildup so far, there is no denying the importance of the Kiwis’ clash with Samoa on Saturday (6pm, Eden Park).

The timing isn’t great – on Labour weekend –

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport